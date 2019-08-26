Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's Teaser Will Give You the Chills

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019

Get ready, Star Wars fans!

The new teaser for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is here.

Disney released the two-minute and 11-second clip on Monday after debuting the new footage at its D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. over the weekend.

At the beginning of the sneak peek, fans are invited to take a trip down memory lane and look back at where the Skywalker saga all began. They see Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) from their early days in the franchise. They also see other fan favorites like Yoda, C-3PO, R2-D2, Chewbacca, Mace Windu, Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Vader (for those who are partial to the Dark Side). But as the teaser continues, the next generation of stars becomes more prominent. For instance, viewers see BB-8, Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and, of course, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). At one point, the teaser shows an epic showdown between Kylo Ren and Rey. At another, they see her wearing dark robes and holding a double-bladed red lightsaber—leading some to wonder if she'll dabble in the Dark Side.

"The story of a generation comes to an end," the teaser states.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters Dec. 20.

