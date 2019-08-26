90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Has Major Drama Thanks to a Sleeveless Top and Tattoos

A bloody nose, a controversial sleeveless top and threats of violence? All in an episode's work for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

The various couples featured in the Sunday, Aug. 25 episode all made their way to be together—Angela and Michael will be in next week's installment—but it wasn't smooth sailing for everyone.

In Tunisia, Rebecca met Zied's friends after standing around watching them play soccer. His pals were fascinated by her age—she's 47—but that made her "super uncomfortable." After they got over her age, they moved onto her tattooed arms. She revealed one arm cost about $3,000. Zied's friends were shocked and said she could open a storefront with that amount of money in Tunisia.