Bachelorette Star Ben Zorn Is Engaged to Stacy Santilena

The Bachelorette alum Ben Zorn is taking his relationship to the next level.

The reality TV personality shared the special news on Sunday afternoon that he's engaged to his lady love, Stacy Santilena.

"She said yes," Ben captioned his Instagram post, alongside photos of the magical moment he popped the big question. "Friday 8/23 I asked this beautiful women to marry me on the shores of Lake Tahoe, CA a place that's always meant so much to us."

He continued, "@ssantilena you are my best friend and I'm so lucky I get to call you mine! I couldn't be more excited to spend my future with you!"

Many remember Zorn on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette and Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. However, the 30-year-old lifestyle coach and personal trainer met his fiancée after he left the ABC franchise.

The couple has been together for two years, and now they're ready to "let the wedding planning begin."