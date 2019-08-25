Charlize Theron Posts Rare Photo of Her Daughter During Family Vacation

Charlize Theron isn't ready to get back to reality.

The legendary actress, who finished filming the highly-anticipated Bombshell movie and The Addams Family animatedfilm, has been out of office and in vacation mode.

On Sunday afternoon, the 44-year-old star gave her 4.3 Instagram followers a glimpse inside her mini getaway. What's more? She shared a rare photo of her 7-year-old daughter, Jackson, who was picking fruit from a tree.

"We don't wanna leaves," Theron cheekily captioned her post, alongside several images of her trip, with one featuring her little nugget. However, in true Charlize fashion, she still kept things private because her daughter's face was cleverly hidden away from camera by the green leaves.

Additionally, the Hyperdrive actress also shared a scenic photo of their breathtaking view of the ocean.

It's unclear if the Oscar winner's 3-year-old daughter, August, also joined in on the fun as she wasn't pictured in any of the Instagram photos.