Charlize Theron Posts Rare Photo of Her Daughter During Family Vacation

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Aug. 25, 2019 5:54 PM

Charlize Theron, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Cherlize Theron isn't ready to get back to reality.

The legendary actress, who finished filming the highly-anticipated Bombshell movie and The Addams Family animatedfilm, has been out of office and in vacation mode.

On Sunday afternoon, the 44-year-old star gave her 4.3 Instagram followers a glimpse inside her mini getaway. What's more? She shared a rare photo of her 7-year-old daughter, Jackson, who was picking fruit from a tree.

"We don't wanna leaves," Theron cheekily captioned her post, alongside several images of her trip, with one featuring her little nugget. However, in true Charlize fashion, she still kept things private because her daughter's face was cleverly hidden away from camera by the green leaves.

Additionally, the Hyperdrive actress also shared a scenic photo of their breathtaking view of the ocean. 

It's unclear if the Oscar winner's 3-year-old daughter, August, also joined in on the fun as she wasn't pictured in any of the Instagram photos.

Watch

Seth Rogen Takes His Shot Working With Charlize Theron

It appears the last time the Bombshell star shared images of her kids on Instagram was back in November 2016.

"Happy World Adoption Day from our family to yours," she wrote. "If we continue to open our minds and hearts, maybe we will find ourselves in a world where every child has the loving family they deserve."

Back in January, the Oscar winner talked about her biggest role to date: being a mom.

After nabbing a 2019 Golden Globe nomination for Tully, where she played a stressed out, overwhelmed mother of three, she opened up about the "messy" side of motherhood.

"I was coming out of the early stages of being incredibly sleep deprived," Theron told E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet "To me, it felt like something that felt super authentic. I think parenthood is incredible but it's messy. We don't see enough of that and I think it's hard on moms and society to feel that pressure."

However, she pointed out that it's important for moms to be selfish. "Somehow if you do that, you're a terrible mom," she expressed. "I know when I look after myself, I know that I'm a better mom to my kids."

