Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Are Crying Happy Tears After Sending Their Daughter Off to College

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Aug. 25, 2019 1:58 PM

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kids, they grow up so fast!

And it seems the time has come for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to send their daughterLola Grace Consuelos, off to college. Taking to social media on Sunday afternoon, the longtime married couple shared the bittersweet news about their second eldest child (and only baby girl).

"The nest is getting roomy........," the actress and talk show host captioned her Instagram post, alongside a photo of her kissing her 18-year-old daughter on the cheek. 

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who recently dropped her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, off to college, commented on Ripa's post with empathetic sobbing emojis.

Additionally, the Riverdale actor uploaded the same image of his wife and daughter, writing, "2 down... 1 to go...."

Consuelos was referring to his youngest son, Joaquin Antonio Consuelos, who is 16-years-old. The couple's eldest son, Michael Joseph Consuelos, 22, is currently studying at New York University.

What Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Learned From Lola Story

Just two days ago, the 48-year-old television host shared a throwback image of her and Mark holding their newborn daughter.

"#tbt 2001 from your Christening to college," she began her post. "In the blink of an eye. I'm not crying. You're crying (actually Daddy's sobbing)."

Last month, the longtime pair celebrated their daughter's high school graduation. "Happening now!!!!!," Kelly shared on social media, with an image of her husband and college-bound kid. Lola donned that famous cap and gown as she posed for family photos.

Fast forward to a month later, and it's certainly happening now!

It appears Lola is enrolled at NYU Tisch School of the Arts' Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music and is expected to graduate in 2023.

