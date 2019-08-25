Ryan Reynolds Trolls Pregnant Wife Blake Lively on Her 32nd Birthday With Candid Pics

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 25, 2019 11:50 AM

Nice try, Ryan Reynolds.

The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to troll wife Blake Lively on her birthday...again.

Reynolds posted several carefully selected candid photos of the star, who turns 32, and by carefully selected, we mean shots of her with her eyes closed, out of focus images and other less flattering pics.

"Happy Birthday, @blakelively," he wrote.

Of course, we're talking about Blake Lively, so by less flattering, we mean, still above average compared to most women.

"Haha! Happy birthday shes still always so beautiful ❤️" commented Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.

"There are no bad pictures of @blakelively and happy [three birthday cake emojis]," commented Rob Liefeld, creator of Deadpool, the character Reynolds plays on the big screen.

Reynolds appears with Lively in most of the photos, which appear to have been taking during trips or on dates.

Watch

Blake Lively Calls Ryan Reynolds Her Style Icon

In two pics, Lively is standing next to Reynolds, cradling her baby bump.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, 32nd Birthday, Trolling

Instagram / Ryan Reynolds

Blake Blinks for a Selfie With Ryan...

...and is still cute.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, 32nd Birthday, Trolling

Instagram / Ryan Reynolds

Blake Does't Pay Attention During Her Beach Trip With Ryan...

...and is still cute.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, 32nd Birthday, Trolling

Instagram / Ryan Reynolds

Blake Is Off the Meet the Wizard and Looks Like the Tornado Got Her...

...and is still cute.

Article continues below

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, 32nd Birthday, Trolling

Instagram / Ryan Reynolds

Blake Blinks for Another Selfie With Ryan...

...and is still cute.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, 32nd Birthday, Trolling

Instagram / Ryan Reynolds

Blake Blinks During a Trip to Universal Studios With Ryan...

...and is still cute.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, 32nd Birthday, Trolling

Instagram / Ryan Reynolds

Blake Blinks and Sits on a Luggage Cart...

...and is still cute.

Article continues below

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, 32nd Birthday, Trolling

Instagram / Ryan Reynolds

Blake Has an Out-of-Focus Cuddle With Ryan...

...and is still cute.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, 32nd Birthday, Trolling

Instagram / Ryan Reynolds

Blake Isn't Ready to Say Cheese at the Beach...

...and is still cute.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, 32nd Birthday, Trolling

Instagram / Ryan Reynolds

Pregnant Blake Doesn't Notice She's Being Photographed With Ryan...

...and is still cute.

Article continues below

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, 32nd Birthday, Trolling

Instagram / Ryan Reynolds

Pregnant Blake Shares a Laugh With Ryan...

...and is so cute.

She revealed in May that she is pregnant with their third child. The two are parents to two daughters, James, 4, and Inez, who will turn 3 next month.

Anyway, the fan-favorite couple is famous for trolling each other on social media.

In 2017, on Lively's 30th birthday, Reynolds posted a throwback photo of one of his and his wife's most prominent red carpet moments together while largely cropping her out of the picture.

