Ryan Reynolds Trolls Pregnant Wife Blake Lively on Her 32nd Birthday With Candid Pics

Nice try, Ryan Reynolds.

The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to troll wife Blake Lively on her birthday...again.

Reynolds posted several carefully selected candid photos of the star, who turns 32, and by carefully selected, we mean shots of her with her eyes closed, out of focus images and other less flattering pics.

"Happy Birthday, @blakelively," he wrote.

Of course, we're talking about Blake Lively, so by less flattering, we mean, still above average compared to most women.

"Haha! Happy birthday shes still always so beautiful ❤️" commented Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.

"There are no bad pictures of @blakelively and happy [three birthday cake emojis]," commented Rob Liefeld, creator of Deadpool, the character Reynolds plays on the big screen.

Reynolds appears with Lively in most of the photos, which appear to have been taking during trips or on dates.