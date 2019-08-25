Lara Spencer Wants to Make Amends After Mocking Prince George's Ballet Class, Travis Wall Says

Lara Spencer's mea culpa over her Prince George gaffe continues.

On Thursday, the Good Morning America co-host drew controversy for an on-air segment in which she mocked the fact that Kate Middletonand Prince William's 6-year-old son's takes a ballet class at his London private school, St. Thomas's Battersea. She later apologized for her remarks, which drew accusations of bullying from viewers, including including So You Think You Can Dance star Travis Wall and dance legend, actress and producer Debbie Allen.

On Saturday night, Wall revealed that Spencer had reached out to him to try to further make amends.

"So Lara Spencer just called me on my cell phone, she got my number from Debbie Allen, and she is completely horrified and just truly just issued this massive apology," Wall said in a video posted on his Instagram Story. "I could just hear the horror in her voice."