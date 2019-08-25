Inside Sofia Richie's Epic 21st Birthday Party in Las Vegas With Scott Disick and Kylie Jenner

Happy birthday, Sofia Richie!

The model turned 21 on Saturday and celebrated with her boyfriend of two years Scott Disick, plus Kylie Jenner, and mutual friends Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, Yris PalmerVictoria Villarroel and Amber Asaly in Las Vegas.

Sofia kicked off the festivities early at home in Los Angeles, where Scott surprised her with an Aston Martin! Do you like luxury...

The group then jetted off to Sin City, where they spent the afternoon at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas. They enjoyed dinner Cipriani Las Vegas in Wynn Plaza and had a birthday toast with Perrier-Jouët Champagne. Venue performers cheered on Sofia, who wore a red studded bikini and white sheer mini skirt, with a name banner and other signs reading "21."

They then headed to the resort's XS Nightclub, where The Chainsmokers performed. Wearing a pink Swarovski-covered long sleeve Yousef Al-Jasmi jumpsuit, Sofia entered the venue together with Scott. She was greeted by resident performers holding another "Sofia" banner, plus drummers, a confetti parade with a multi-tier birthday cake. The couple danced and were in great spirits. The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart later had Sofia join him on stage and had the crowd sing her "Happy Birthday." She and her girlfriends were spotted dancing and jumping around onstage, and they also did shots.

Wearing a pink latex dress, Kylie arrived later and joined the ladies. At one point, she lifted up Sofia and twirled her around in celebration, E! News has learned.

The group headed back to their private jet around 4 a.m. for the 45-minute journey back to L.A., as seen on Sofia's Instagram Story.

See photos from Sofia Richie's birthday celebration in Vegas:

Sofia Richie, 21st, Birthday, Las Vegas, Kylie Jenner

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Gets Ready

Kylie Jenner gets ready for Sofia's birthday bash.

Sofia Richie, 21st, Birthday, Las Vegas, Kylie Jenner

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Hi Kylie

Kylie Jenner takes a selfie before Sofia's birthday bash.

Sofia Richie, 21st, Birthday, Las Vegas, Scott Disick

Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife

Smile!

Sofia is all smiles while Scott Disick plays it cool.

Sofia Richie, 21st, Birthday, Las Vegas, Chainsmokers

Instagram / Victoria Villarroel

Guest of Honor

Sofia gets a shoutout and a birthday song courtesy of The Chainsmokers.

Sofia Richie, 21st, Birthday, Las Vegas, Scott Disick

Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife

Dynamic Duo

Sofia and boyfriend Scott Disick pose for a couple's pic.

Sofia Richie, 21st, Birthday, Las Vegas

Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife

Time to Party

Sofia celebrates at the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Sofia Richie, 21st, Birthday, Las Vegas

Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife

Cake Time!

Now that's a birthday cake!

Sofia Richie, 21st, Birthday, Las Vegas

Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife

Happy Birthday

Sofia gets the ultimate birthday greeting at the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Sofia Richie, 21st, Birthday, Las Vegas

Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife

Cheers!

Sofia celebrates at the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Sofia Richie, 21st, Birthday, Las Vegas

Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife

Let's Dance

Sofia dances with friends at the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Sofia Richie, 21st, Birthday, Las Vegas

Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife

Strike a Pose

The birthday girl poses for a birthday portrait at the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Sofia Richie, Victoria Villarroel, Amber Asaly, 21st birthday

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife

Three's a Party

The model takes a dancing break and enjoys some girl time with her friends Victoria Villarroel and Amber Asaly at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, 21st birthday

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife

Scott Disick

The Flip It Like Disick star joins his girlfriend at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas.

Sofia Richie, 21st Birthday, Instagram

Instagram

Get Your Groove On

Richie dances with her gal pals and Swedish DJ Alesso at her birthday bash at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas.

Sofia Richie, 21st, Birthday, Las Vegas

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Mmmm

The birthday girl enjoys a sweet birthday treat.

Sofia Richie, 21st Birthday, Instagram

Instagram

Feeling Richie

Sofia goes big for her milestone birthday. She is greeted by a huge crowd that holds a sign with her name on it.

Sofia Richie, 21st Birthday, Instagram

Instagram

It's My Party

The 21-year-old model celebrates her birthday with a bang at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas.

Sofia Richie, 21st Birthday, Instagram

Instagram

Cheers!

Celebratory drinks before the real festivities begin!

Sofia Richie, 21st Birthday, Instagram

Instagram

Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is ready to celebrate Richie's milestone birthday.

Sofia Richie, 21st Birthday, Instagram

Instagram

Pretty In Pink

The 21-year-old model shows off her pretty in pink Chanel outfit, which she pairs with matching blush sunglasses, sneakers and handbag.

Sofia Richie, 21st Birthday, Instagram

Instagram

Strike a Pose

The gal pals pose for the cameras at the Wynn Hotel Resort in Las Vegas.

Sofia Richie, 21st, Birthday, Gifts, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Breakfast of Champions

But first... breakfast!

Sofia Richie, 21st, Birthday, Gifts, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Getting Ready

The 21-year-old star prepares herself for a long day full of fun birthday festivities.

Sofia Richie, 21st, Birthday, Gifts, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Hot Wheelz

Scott Disick showers his girlfriend with a lavish gift that earns him the "best bf award."

Last year, Scott took Sofia on a trip to Punta Mita, Mexico for her 20th birthday.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for season 17 on September 8 at 9/8c only on E!

TAGS/ Sofia Richie , Scott Disick , Birthdays , Kylie Jenner , Las Vegas , Kardashian News

