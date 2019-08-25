All the Couples You Forgot Attended the MTV VMAs Together Before They Split

Remember when Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were the reigning king and queen of the MTV VMAs?
One of the music world's most beloved former couples attended the annual show two years in a row until 2001, a year before they called it quits after a three-year relationship.
And speaking of Justins, Selena Gomez and then-boyfriend Justin Bieber attended the annual ceremony just eight years ago. The two broke up for good in late 2017. Both Bieber, who has since married Hailey Bieber, and Gomez are nominated for awards at the upcoming 2019 MTV VMAs...will there be a reunion at the show?
But you don't have to rewind too far to get your celebrity exes nostalgia. In 2014, just five years ago, couples who rocked the MTV VMA carpet included Katy Perry and Riff Raff—who appeared to pay tribute to Spears and Timberlake, as well as Amber Rose and then-husband Wiz Khalifa, Nick Jonas and then-girlfriend Olivia Culpo and Iggy Azalea and Nick Young.
And it was just one year ago that Pete Davidson accompanied then-fiancée Ariana Grande and Noah Cyrus arrived with rapper Lil Xanto the MTV VMAs, which marked both couple's red carpet debuts. Both pairs ended their relationships soon thereafter.
See the former couples you forgot ever attended the MTV VMAs:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears
While they didn't wear their iconic denim outfits, the pop world's then-reigning king and queen did delight fans regardless with their joint appearance at the 2000 MTV VMAs.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber
We would be bad liars if we said we didn't miss this couple just a bit...they broke up in late 2017 after dating on and off for about six years. Here they are at the 2011 MTV VMAs.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Riff Raff & Katy Perry
Speaking of denim, looks like these two paid homage to Britney and JT at the 2014 MTV VMAs.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Pete Davidson & Cazzie David
The SNL star and Larry David's daughter dated for two years before splitting in 2018. They attended the 2017 MTV VMAs together.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan
Miley Cyrus' little sister and fellow singer and the rapper made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 MTV VMAs, weeks after they began dating...and weeks before they broke up.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Taylor Swift & Joe Jonas
Their's was a short-lived love story; the two dated for three months until October 2008. During that time, they squeezed in an MTV VMAs date, where they were also joined by his brothers and Jonas Brothers band mates, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.
SGranitz/WireImage
Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey
The then-spouses hit the 2004 MTV VMA red carpet—pearly smiles and all. They also attended the 2005 show together before calling it quits a year later.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com
Marilyn Manson & Rose McGowan
The singer's then-fiancée's iconic dress at the 1998 MTV VMAs was apparently a "political statement" against Harvey Weinstein.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Kristen Stewart & Michael Angarano
A year before she dated her Twilight co-star and now-ex Robert Pattinson, KStew was in a relationship with her Speak co-star. They attended the 2008 MTV VMAs together.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV
Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa
The model and the rapper attended the 2014 MTV VMAs together, a month before she filed for divorce.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Kanye West & Alexis Phifer
In 2006, years before he married Kim Kardashian, Kanye was engaged to the fellow fashion designer. They attended the 2007 MTV VMAs and ended their six-year relationship the following year.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo
The two broke up in 2015 after two years together. During their relationship, they attended the 2014 MTV VMAs.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Iggy Azalea & Nick Young
The rapper and her then-beau attended the 2014 MTV VMAs. They got engaged a year later and split in 2016.
Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images
Eva Longoria & Nelly
It's getting "Hot In Herre" on the red carpet...it is unclear if the two stars actually dated, but they did look cozy at the 2005 MTV VMAs.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kanye West & Amber Rose
Here they are at the 2009 MTV VMAs, a year before they ended their two-year relationship. This was also the night 'Ye took the mic out of Taylor Swift's hand...
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst & Orlando Bloom
The two celebrities starred in Elizabethtown together, and also shined on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs, the year they reportedly dated...for a year.
Evan Agostini/Liaison/Getty Images
Fiona Apple & David Blaine
These two were spreading some magic before the 1997 MTV VMAs. At this ceremony, Apple gave her famous "the world is bulls--t" acceptance speech.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez & Sean "Diddy" Combs
J.Lo rocking a bandanna at the 2000 MTV VMAs—need we say more?
SGranitz/WireImage
Ashlee Simpson & Ryan Cabrera
She's married with kids today, but more than 15 ago, the songstress was going steady with her "On the Way Down" beau. Here they are at the 2004 MTV VMAs.
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz
In 2008, the star popped up at the award show again on the arm of her then-husband.
Getty Images
Hilary Duff & Joel Madden
Sure, this romance was so yesterday, but at the time, these two were living the lifestyles of the rich and famous together. Here they are at the 2005 MTV VMAs.
Evan Agostini/Liaison/Getty Images
Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee
This former Mr. and Mrs. made quite the splash on the MTV VMA red carpet in 1999.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Cher & Richie Sambora
The pop icon and Bon Jovi's former guitarist stepped out together at the 1989 MTV VMAs when they were a new couple. They broke up the following year.
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock
In 2001, the starlet was back at the show, that time with a new rock star.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Paris Hilton & Benji Madden
While their relationship lasted less than a year, this duo managed to hit the 2008 MTV VMAs red carpet together before their split two months later.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Sarah Jessica Parker & Robert Downey Jr.
Before she embarked on a 20-year-long marriage (and counting) to Matthew Broderick, the Sex and the City alum was going steady with the Avengers star between 1984 and 1991. They attended the 1990 MTV VMAs together.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Brad Pitt and Christina Applegate
As the story reportedly goes, these two went on one date and chose the 1989 MTV VMAs as the setting. However, she left mid-date for a mystery man and the two never went out again.
The 2019 MTV VMAs will take air live on Monday, August 26 at 9 p.m. ET from New Jersey's Prudential Center.