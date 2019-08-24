Taylor Swift Says Her Relationship With Joe Alwyn Is Not ''Up for Discussion''

Taylor Swift's "lover" is off limits!

The 29-year-old star, who recently released her seventh album, Lover, may have referenced her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn in a few songs, but that doesn't mean she's ready to open up about her relationship.

In an interview with The Guardian's Weekend magazine, the "Me!" singer made it clear that she wasn't going to talk about her romance with the 28-year-old actor, who she's been dating for three years. "I've learned that if I do, people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion," she explained. "If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we'd be talking about it—but it's just that it goes out into the world."

For Swift, that's where she draws the line.

"That's where the boundary is," she said. "And that's where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable."