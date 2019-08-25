Inside Ariana Grande's Massive, Yearlong Evolution

What a year it's been for Ariana Grande.

The 26-year-old has been through so much in the last 12 months, from chart-topping songs to tearful goodbyes. Throughout all of the highs and lows of the year, Grande has continued to hold her head high, pushing through the pain and connecting with her fans with her music.

On Monday night, the "Thank U, Next" singer is up for 10 awards at the 2019 MTV VMAs. Grande is nominated for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Hip Hop, Best Direction, Best Visual Effects, Best Editing, Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography.