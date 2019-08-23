Lizzie McGuire Is Getting a Reboot: See the Original Cast Then and Now

Kate Sanders is so yesterday.

15 years after an entire generation of millennials bid a tearful farewell to Lizzie McGuire, Disney revealed the cherished teen sitcom is officially getting a reboot and Hilary Duff will reprise the titular character. The series, which will stream exclusively on Disney+, will catch up with Lizzie as she takes on adulthood in the Big Apple.

Duff celebrated the announcement before appearing at Disney's D23 Expo on Friday, telling her Instagram followers, "I am beyond excited. Honestly, I thought about what I would say for quite a few days now and I don't really have words. I've really missed her. I think now is a great time to come back in her 30's. She's everybody's best friend and I can't wait to go on this next chapter with her."

There's no word yet on whether or not other members of the OG Lizzie McGuire cast will participate in the reboot, though a girl can dream of a Lizzie-Gordo-Miranda reunion.