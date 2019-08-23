Hilary Duff Is Returning As Lizzie McGuire In Sequel Series on Disney+

This is truly what dreams are made of!

Hilary Duff is returning as Lizzie McGuire in a sequel of the popular Disney Channel series, set to stream on Disney+. This time, Lizzie is a 30 year-old millennial navigating life in New York City, and the show's original creator Terri Minsky is set to executive produce and serve as showrunner. The series originally ran on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004, and its finale played out in a spectacularly nonsensical and incredible movie that somehow aired in the middle of the series.

The sequel news was announced by Duff herself at the Disney+ showcase currently going down at Disney's D23 expo in Anaheim, California, and the only other detail we've gotten so far is that animated Lizzie will still be hanging around, driving Lizzie crazy.

Duff, 31, currently stars on Younger on TVLand.