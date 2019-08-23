Camila Mendes' One-Year Anniversary Post With Charles Melton Is Picture Perfect

One year later and these two are still couple goals!

On Friday afternoon, Camila Mendes took to Instagram to mark a very special anniversary with a very special man. Oh yes, the Riverdale star has been dating Charles Melton for one year.

"365 days," she wrote on social media while kissing her man before the sun set in an unknown destination. "I love you."

Maybe it's the perfect view. Perhaps it's the ocean blue water that appears just a few feet away from the couple is. Whatever the case may be, famous friends and fans couldn't help but celebrate the occasion—and photographic memory.

Laura Marano, Annasophia Robb, Vanessa Morgan and Lili Reinhart quickly commented with heart and other positive emojis.