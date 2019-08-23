Peter ''Pilot Pete'' Weber Emerges as The Bachelor's Most Likely Next Lead

It looks like Bachelor Nation is about to fly the friendly skies with Peter Weber.

As the powers that be on set of The Bachelor continue narrowing their search for Season 24's lead, E! News can report that the one and only Pilot Pete (as he became affectionately known on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette) will most likely fill the role.

Multiple sources say 28-year-old Peter is the standout option at this point, leaving fellow front runners Mike Johnson, Tyler Cameron and more recent contender Derek Peth in the proverbial dust. As one insider explains, "Pete was always the first pick but producers wanted to see how Paradise went with Mike. They love him but aren't sure if he is ready to carry a whole show."

"It could always change," the source adds, "but Pete's been their pick since Hannah's season ended and Tyler started dating Gigi Hadid." Naturally, we're told Tyler's post-Bachelorette dating endeavors helped boost Pete's case.