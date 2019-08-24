How 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Killed Off Bryce Walker

With plenty of twists, 13 Reasons Why did that. The series killed off its chief antagonist Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), turned his death into a season-long mystery and attempted to redeem the character—a serial rapist—along the way. So, who killed Bryce Walker?

Spoiler alert!

As revealed in the season three finale, Alex (Parenthood veteran Miles Heizer) was the one to ultimately end things for Bryce. After discovering Bryce badly beaten after a confrontation with Zach (Ross Butler), Alex pushed Bryce into the water where he drowned. Jessica (Alisha Boe) looked on.