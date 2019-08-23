GMA's Lara Spencer Apologizes for "Insensitive Comment" About Prince George Taking Ballet

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Aug. 23, 2019 12:45 PM
Lara Spencer took to Instagram on Friday to apologize for an "insensitive comment" she made about Prince George taking ballet classes on Good Morning America.
"My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday," she wrote alongside a photo of a field of flowers. "From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain—and love every minute of it."
On Thursday, the anchor reported on the 6-year-old royal's school curriculum and revealed a number of classes Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest child is taking this year. She said the prince would be studying math, science, history, religious studies, computer programing, poetry and ballet. After listing the last course, a few members in the audience laughed. Spencer and her fellow anchor George Stephanopoulos did, as well.
"Oh, he looks so happy about the ballet class," she said as images of George popped up on the screen.
Spencer then claimed William said his son "absolutely loves ballet."
"I have news for you, Prince William: We'll see how long that lasts," she said. "I mean, he might."
After the segment aired, several people slammed Spencer for her comments.
"@GMA and @LaraSpencer you owe male dancers an apology," one commenter tweeted. "Boys in dance suffer from extensive bullying because of comments like the ones made here. You have no idea how strong, intelligent, & gifted male dancers are. You couldn't walk a mile in our shoes."
"That's disgusting…nothing is wrong with boys taking ballet," another wrote. "It is actually a good teaching tool for manners, good behavior, and it totally rocks. #laraspencersucks."
"Disappointed to hear @LaraSpencer's rude, ill-informed comments on Good Morning America re: Prince George taking ballet," added a third. "She is uneducated about the physical demands ballet requires, or its artistic merit. #boysdancetoo. And they should be celebrated for it, not belittled."
Several members of the dance community shared their thoughts, as well.
"See this cute face, the future King of England? This adorable boy is being shamed by a grown woman on National Television in America for taking ballet!" wrote dancer and choreographer Brian Friedman. "@lara.spencer you should be ashamed of yourself as well as @gstephanopoulos for laughing along & @goodmorningamerica for letting public shaming of young boys happen! Growing up as a dancer I was bullied horribly which is exactly what this is. She is teaching the word that it is ok to laugh at boys for dancing and that is so sad. Just think about the young boys who may have seen this and could quit their passion at her expense. It infuriates me and I would appreciate everyone sharing this and forcing a public apology to Prince George, The Royal Family, all male dancers and all dancers in general for being so insensitive."
So You Think You Can Dance choreographer Travis Wall also shared a video response.
"DEAR @lara.spencer of GOOD MORNING AMERICA. I have a message for you. Wake up. It's 2019," he wrote. "Get with the program. Please share and repost this so a boy who needs to see this feels supported if he dances or wants to!"
DEAR @lara.spencer of GOOD MORNING AMERICA. I have a message for you. Wake up. It’s 2019. Get with the program. Please share and repost this so a boy who needs to see this feels supported if he dances or wants to! #boysdancetoo #ballet #goodmorningamerica #traviswall #laraspencer #bully
