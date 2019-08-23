GMA's Lara Spencer Apologizes for "Insensitive Comment" About Prince George Taking Ballet

Lara Spencer took to Instagram on Friday to apologize for an "insensitive comment" she made about Prince George taking ballet classes on Good Morning America.

"My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday," she wrote alongside a photo of a field of flowers. "From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain—and love every minute of it."

On Thursday, the anchor reported on the 6-year-old royal's school curriculum and revealed a number of classes Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest child is taking this year. She said the prince would be studying math, science, history, religious studies, computer programing, poetry and ballet. After listing the last course, a few members in the audience laughed. Spencer and her fellow anchor George Stephanopoulos did, as well.

"Oh, he looks so happy about the ballet class," she said as images of George popped up on the screen.

Spencer then claimed William said his son "absolutely loves ballet."

"I have news for you, Prince William: We'll see how long that lasts," she said. "I mean, he might."