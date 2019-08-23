Lindsey Vonn Is Engaged to P.K. Subban

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Lindsey Vonn is skiing toward the aisle because she's engaged!
The retired Olympic alpine ski racer is engaged to her ice hockey beau, P.K. Subban, his rep confirmed to E! News. The pair has been going strong for more than a year now with the two making their red carpet debut last June at the 2018 CMT Music Awards.
As the future bride and groom shared with Vogue, they met at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards and later started texting after Vonn became single. On Christmas Day that year, Subban traveled to Colorado, where he not only saw Vonn for the second time in person, but also met her family—and eventually won her heart.
"Right off the bat, I knew he was different," Vonn told Vogue. "But I'd been married before, so I was pretty hesitant to let myself think that I could find someone that I would want to be married to again." The athlete was previously married to Thomas Vonn for four years, later dated Tiger Woodsand declared to Vogue in 2013 she was not getting married again.
"After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with though," she told Vogue of Subban.
The feeling was mutual and the hockey pro proposed with an emerald ring, her favorite color, this month at home. While Vonn told the magazine they're not in a hurry to wed considering their upcoming move and Subban's next season, she is excited for what's to come.
"Lindsey's the best thing that's ever happened to me," Subban told Vogue. "There are people in life that deserve to be with good people. They have that person who takes care of them and makes them smile, and she deserves to be with someone who loves her more than anything else in the world, and I do."
Congratulations to future wife and husband!