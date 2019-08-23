Orlando Bloom's Tribute to Katy Perry Will Instantly Warm Your Heart

There's nothing hot and cold about Orlando Bloom's feelings for fiancée Katy Perry.

On Wednesday night, the engaged stars hit the red carpet together in honor of the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon's Carnival Row, in which Bloom stars alongside Cara Delevingne. The A-list couple was a hard one to miss as they shared some sweet PDA while posing together, the two dressed to impress in a suit and blush gown both by Tom Ford.

However, it was what the actor wrote to his future wife that really melted out hearts. "What a night. So grateful to share this bright light @katyperry," Bloom captioned a photo of them together from the event. "Makes all the difference having a partner to enjoy the highs, lows and everything in between. Thank you to @amazonprimevideo @legendary for @carnivalrow premiere @chinesetheatres."