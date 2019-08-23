Bethenny Frankel Says She's Married After Shocking Real Housewives Exit

Just when we thought Bethenny Frankel was done dropping bombshells, here's another potential shocker.

Two days ago, the longtime Real Housewives of New York City very unexpectedly announced her exit from the hit Bravo series ahead of its 12th season. Frankel appeared on the show for seasons one through three and seven through 11, making her a staple original figure on the longtime show.

"I am so grateful to you for sticking with me through everything. You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held," she wrote in a note to fans on Instagram.

As she concluded her lengthy note, "GO for it. Whatever it is. Reach for your dreams in life and love and make the impossible happen, because it can happen and it WILL happen. Come from a place of yes and it's yours for the taking. Thank you so much for your love and support. And stay tuned, you haven't seen the last of me. There are many amazing things to come."