Why Kristen Bell Is Feeling Extra Grateful After Her Daughter's Emergency Room Visit

Kristen Bellis looking on the bright side after a recent hospital visit.

The Veronica Mars star took to Instagram with details from her daughter's first emergency room visit, which she shared was made just a bit easier thanks to the staff at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Bell, who parents 4-year-old Delta and 6-year-old Lincoln with husband Dax Shepard, said one of her little girls suffered a hairline fracture after her finger was "smushed so hard in the door it popped like a jelly donut."

Ouch. Luckily, Kristen and her daughter rushed to the ER right in time to get the treatment she needed.

"Thank you so much to @childrensla for the amazing care," the A-lister added. "Thank [you] Dr. Olsen, and Sonia our child life specialist. Did you know that when you enter the emergency room at @childrensla you immediately get a 'Child Life Specialist' trained to make sure your child knows what happening? And to make sure you understand all of what's happening and your choices? It made us feel so safe."