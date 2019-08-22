Orlando Bloom Reveals How Past Divorce Has Impacted His and Katy Perry's Relationship

When it comes to his relationship with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom is not looking to repeat history.

The actor says so in a new interview with Willie Geist for NBC's Sunday Today, where he shares new details about their engagement and why he's confident his second marriage won't end in divorce.

"It's important to me that we are aligned," Orlando explained. "I've been married and divorced and I don't want do it again... and we're both fully aware of that. She's remarkable and so I'm always so impressed with that and I'm encouraged."

The Carnival Row star and model Miranda Kerr were married for three years up until 2013. The amicable exes continue to co-parent their 8-year-old son Flynn, who has also developed a special bond with his future stepmom. On Valentine's Day of this year, Bloom orchestrated an elaborate proposal, something he confessed in the interview was a bit outside his comfort zone.