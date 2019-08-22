Orlando Bloom Reveals How Past Divorce Has Impacted His and Katy Perry's Relationship

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
When it comes to his relationship with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom is not looking to repeat history.
The actor says so in a new interview with Willie Geist for NBC's Sunday Today, where he shares new details about their engagement and why he's confident his second marriage won't end in divorce.
"It's important to me that we are aligned," Orlando explained. "I've been married and divorced and I don't want do it again... and we're both fully aware of that. She's remarkable and so I'm always so impressed with that and I'm encouraged."
The Carnival Row star and model Miranda Kerr were married for three years up until 2013. The amicable exes continue to co-parent their 8-year-old son Flynn, who has also developed a special bond with his future stepmom. On Valentine's Day of this year, Bloom orchestrated an elaborate proposal, something he confessed in the interview was a bit outside his comfort zone.
"To be honest, she loves a theme as you can see in everything she does. She loves a big moment," the 42-year-old teased, referencing his decision to pop the question during an intimate helicopter ride.
And in catering to Katy's flair for the dramatic, Orlando said he's also teaching his soon-to-be wife about the benefits of embracing "small moments" together.
"I'm still trying to get her to wrestle into the small moments," he shared. "The cool thing about what we're doing, we're learning to do the small together. I think we're both fully aware that it's a mountain to climb and that that mountain won't stop, in terms of a relationship because I think that's what it is and I love to evolve and fortunately, she does too."
It's clear the "Never Really Over" songstress agrees, having recently revealed that the couple isn't rushing down the aisle anytime soon.
As she described during an appearance on KISS Breakfast With Tom & Daisy, "[We're] definitely trying to, like, lay the good emotional foundation for the lifetime of commitment, which is, like, a big deal, you know?"
Catch the rest of Orlando's sit-down with Sunday Today when it airs this Sunday, Aug. 25.