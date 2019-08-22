Meghan Markle Puts a Spotlight on Positivity After Private Jet Drama

Meghan Markle is focusing on the sweetness.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex's Instagram account spread some positivity by highlighting Luminary Bakery, a London-based social enterprise that provides empowerment, education and employment for disadvantaged women. One of the photos included in the post was of nine cupcakes decorated with uplifting phrases, including "You are strong" and "Be kind to yourself."

"What they've created at Luminary Bakery is exceptional-it's a space for baking, healing and rebuilding," the new mom said in a statement on Instagram. "When I visited the women earlier this year I was struck by how the baking, itself, is a means of therapy for these women-which in many ways makes complete sense-feeling they had no control over their lives based on their previous (and often harrowing) circumstances, they found comfort in the measured nature of baking. Mixing equal parts of one ingredient and another could yield the perfect dessert, but the act of doing so provided personal balance. So while the baked goods are absolutely delicious, it's the story of how the program at Luminary reshapes lives through baking that is the actual icing on the cake."