13 Reasons Why Season 3 Will Show a Different Side of Bryce Walker

Bryce Walker is dead. But that doesn't mean you won't see him again. It's 13 Reasons Why, after all, Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) was dead and appeared in two seasons.

The third season of the Netflix drama—its penultimate because season four will be the last—revolves around the murder of Bryce (Justin Prentice). Everyone's a suspect, especially when you consider how…not great of a person the character was throughout the first two seasons.

"It's an interesting journey," Prentice told The Hollywood Reporter about the new season. "I don't know that death necessarily is a just punishment. I think that's up to the viewers."