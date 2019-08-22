John Paul Jones Is Losing It In New Bachelor in Paradise Promo

John Paul Jones is about to go full John Paul Jones.

In a new promo exclusive to E! News, Bachelor in Paradise is rocked by what appears to be a disagreement between John Paul Jones and the recently heartbroken Derek Peth, over the affections of Tayshia Adams.

JPJ and Tayshia have been together on the beach since nearly the beginning of the season. He even recited a Shakespearean sonnet for her, but now that Derek and Tayshia are exploring some "new fire," JPJ is not having it, and he's confronting Derek and Chris Randone and Krystal Nielsen's wedding.

In the promo that aired after this Tuesday's episode of BIP (which you can see below), we also saw that two new women are on the beach with their sights set on JPJ, and we have to say we're delighted to see The Bachelorette's weirdest breakout star getting the attention he and his hair flip deserve.