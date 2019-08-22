Prince William and Kate Middleton Fly Commercial Amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Private Jet Drama

Just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came under fire over their private jet journey, Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted taking a commercial flight to Scotland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge flew from Norwich to Aberdeen on a FlyBe partner aircraft Thursday morning. According to DailyMail.com, the royal couple's kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—and their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, were also in tow. William was spotted walking alongside his first two children while carrying the family's bags, and Kate followed closely behind with their baby boy.

"We were delighted to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family on board one of our flights again, this time when they flew from Norwich to Aberdeen with our franchise partner Eastern Airways," a FlyBe representative told E! News.

The children wore cute and casual ensembles for the trip. Per the outlet, the 6-year-old prince wore a striped shirt and shorts for the trip while his 4-year-old sister donned a pretty patterned dress. Louis also wore a collared shirt and shorts, and his mother wore a chic pencil skirt and top.

According to FlyBe's booking site, the cost of a one-way ticket from Norwich to Aberdeen can start at around £73—about $89.