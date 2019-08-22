KJ Apa and Britt Robertson's Love Story Will Make You Cry in I Still Believe Trailer

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 9:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
KJ Apa, Britt Robertson

Michael Kubeisy

Get your tissues ready! The I Still Believe trailer is here and it's guaranteed to bring tears to your eyes.

KJ Apa and Britt Robertson star in the upcoming movie, set for release in March 2020, which is based on the true life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp. The film centers on Jeremy (KJ) and his relationship with Melissa Henning (Britt), who is battling an illness. 

"Earlier this year, we had some tough news, some really tough news," Jeremy tells the crowd in the trailer. "Can we do something special for the most special person in my life tonight? Can we pray for her? Heal her tonight."

Watch

KJ Apa Reveals His Teen Crush…Then Gets Crushing News

In the film, we see Jeremy telling his mom, portrayed by Shania Twain, that he plans on marrying Melissa.

When asked if Melissa will "get better," Jeremy replies, "I don't know."

"I'm supposed to be with her, I can't explain it," he tells his parents. "I just know that."

Watch the heartbreaking trailer above to learn more about the love story!

I Still Believe hits theaters on March 20, 2020.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ KJ Apa , Britt Robertson , Couples , Movies , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.