Look Who's Joined the Cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 10:00 AM

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

TLC

Get ready to see your favorite 90 Day Fiancé couples in a whole new light. E! News can exclusively reveal 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk returns with new episodes follow 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in September.

Beginning Sunday, Sept. 15, new couples will welcome cameras into their homes as they watch and dissect 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Well, new couples and Colt Johnson and his mom Debbie. Expect special guests to join in as well. New episodes begin Sunday, Sept. 15 at 11 p.m. following Unexpected.

Watch

90 Day Fiance Stars David & Annie Talk Larissa and Colt

Meet the couples taking part in the new Pillow Talk below.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

TLC

Elizabeth and Andrei

Originally part of season five, the couple went on to appear in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? where cameras followed them as they prepared for the birth of their daughter.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

TLC

Colt and Debbie

Colt was originally part of 90 Day Fiancé season six with ex-wife Larissa before appearing in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season four.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

TLC

Tarik and Dean

Tarik appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season two where he went to the Philippines to meet Hazel. His brother Dean also made the trip overseas.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

TLC

Loren and Alexei

Loren and Alexei appeared on 90 Day Fiancé season three and then in the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

TLC

Kalani and Asuelu

Kalani and Asuelu were part of 90 Day Fiancé season six. The couple has two kids together.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

TLC

David and Annie

David and Annie originated on 90 Day Fiancé season five and appeared in season three of Happily Ever After?.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC. Pillow Talk begins Sunday, Sept. 15 at 11 p.m. also on TLC.

