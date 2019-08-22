Robby Hayes Slams Reports He Made a Sex Tape With Lindsie Chrisley

Robby Hayes is setting the record straight about his relationship with Lindsie Chrisley.

Following Todd Chrisley's claim that his estranged daughter and Robby filmed their bedroom activities, the Bachelorette alum has "debunked the whole thing."

"We did not make a sex tape," Robby said on the Housewives and Vanderpump podcast. "I'm not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend's living room, the couch we crashed on."

Last week, E! News obtained a July police report in which Lindsie stated her estranged dad and stepbrother Chase Chrisley "wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her." (The news came shortly after Todd and wife Julie Chrisley were indicted for tax evasion and other financial crimes, claims they both strongly deny.)