New Amsterdam Season 2 Key Art Teases Even More "Breaking the System"

New Amsterdam's mission of healing continues.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the season two key art for NBC's medical drama starring Ryan Eggold.

Season one ended with the good doctors of New Amsterdam in a dangerous situation after an ambulance crash left Dr. Max Goodwin (Eggold), Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery), Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), Georgia (Lisa O'Hare) and Luna on a cliffhanger. Viewers saw Max emerge, with Luna, and Georgia was cleared, leaving Lauren and Helen in question. The episode ended with someone being covered up. Not everybody survived.