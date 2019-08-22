Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Son Has a Message For All Their Haters

by Jamie Blynn | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 6:05 AM
Now this is a game changer.
Ayesha and Stephen Curry's son Canon Curry is just 13 months old but already has a message to anyone trying to criticize his family. In a video posted to mom's Instagram, the tot adorably squeals "bye" when asked "what do we say to the haters?"
"He get it from his daddy," the chef wrote to her 6 million followers. "I love my boyssss!!!!" Commented the Golden State Warriors point guard, "Tell em young wolf! Ok byeeeeee."
The famous duo—they are also parents to daughters Riley Curry, 7, and Ryan Curry, 4—have become clap back pros, a title they never actually sought out.
In May, after Ayesha shared a family shot on social media, a user asked if she was pregnant again. "Absolutely not LOL," she responded. "My 30 lb son is just breaking my back in every photo." Which opened the flood gates for all the trolls.
"If that kid is 30lbs he's got some serious health issues going on," someone weighed in. Ayesha quickly fired back, "Excuse you? No. Just no."
More recently, critics came after Ayesha's celebratory dance moves following the opening of her International Smoke restaurant, her fourth eatery.
"Slow news day today, I see, huh?" the athlete clapped back in a video posted to his Instagram Story. "Just make sure ya'll send me the video of you dancing at your own restaurant opening."
"We're gonna keep Milly Rocking till that happens," he continued, panning the camera over to a visibly embarrassed Ayesha. "I hate you," she joked as she hid her face.
Still, despite all the BS and speculation, the high school sweethearts remain stronger than ever.
"Growing strong through all the ups and downs," he wrote to her on their 8th wedding anniversary. "Life is all about perspective, and my perspective is clear! That @ayeshacurry....that's my baby right there....love you and thank you for being my Proverbs 31:10-11 everyday!"
For her part, she hailed their romance as a true slam dunk.
"My baby, my love, my life," she captioned a selfie of the duo. "What can I say. This is us 8 years married in, loving each other for 11 and we somehow still find reasons and things that we love about each other every day. Each day with you is the ultimate blessing. Getting to do life with you is an infinite sea of bliss."
