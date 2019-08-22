Watch Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Fall Into a Ball Pit and Avoid a Wardrobe Malfunction

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 5:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Careful, Chrissy Teigen!

The 33-year-old celeb took to Instagram on Thursday to share a hilarious video of herself tumbling into a ball pit while trying to avoid a near-wardrobe malfunction. 

The quick clip showed the cookbook author riding a toy animal at the top of a slide and rocking a burgundy jumpsuit. But as she started to scoot forward, she felt her jumpsuit move out of place. So, she quickly covered her chest to avoid a nip slip and rolled down.

"Whoopsie daisy!" she captioned the video. 

Several of Teigen's followers applauded her for the quick save.

"Only someone who has truly given themselves over to their impulses has hand-to-boob reflexes that well-honed," one fan wrote in the comments section.

"I loved that the first thing you did was save the 'girls,'" added another.

"Almost a boobastrophie," commented a third. 

The incident took place at The Mall Korat during Teigen's family trip to Thailand. Her hubby John Legend also shared a picture of her having fun at the venue with their son Miles.

Watch

Amanda Seales Says Chrissy Teigen Is the Silliest on Bring the Funny

"The mall in Korat combines all the shopping you'd expect plus a little Chuck E. Cheese/Dave & Buster's vibe for the kids," the singer wrote on Instagram. "Miles approves."

Watch the video to see the ball pit blunder.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Vacation , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.