Miley Cyrus Got a Tattoo Inspired by Her Italian Vacation With Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus will always have…Italy.

Following her girls' trip to Lake Como with Kaitlynn Carter and sister Brandi Cyrus, the "Slide" singer got a tattoo of the Viconti of Milan coat of arms on her forearm.

"Cool old sculpture," sought-after celeb artist Doctor Woo captioned a shot on Instagram, which showed off his slithering snake design. "@mileycyrus found in Italy #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle."

During her European getaway, news broke that Miley had split from husband Liam Hemsworth. Soon after, she was photographed on her yacht kissing Kaitlynn, who recently split from Brody Jenner. At the time, a source revealed that the pair "bonded over the fact that they're going through a similar experience." But, added another insider, they were "truly having fun."

And they still are. For Brody's 36th birthday on Wednesday, they gifted The Hills star with a weed bouquet. "WEED like to wish you a Happy Birthday!" read the birthday card, which he shared on social media. "Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn."