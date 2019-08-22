Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Pack on the PDA at Carnival Row Premiere

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 4:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Carnival Row Premiere

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom packed on the PDA while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Carnival Row on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old singer and the 42-year-old actor wrapped their arms around each other and shared a sweet smooch while posing for pictures on the red carpet. The "Never Really Over" artist even joked she'd let her fiancé pick which side to stand on so photographers could capture his best angles.

"You get your side tonight," she joked on the red carpet. "We all have a side, and he wins tonight. It's his night." 

While Bloom plays detective Rycroft Philostrate in the fantasy drama, Perry claimed she was taking on the "role" of "supportive girlfriend" for the big premiere. 

Perry arrived at the TCL Chinese Theatre in a pink gown from Tom Ford's Fall 2019 collection. Of course, she also wore her flower-shaped engagement ring, which features a pink center stone surrounded by diamonds.

Watch

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Make Their Red Carpet Debut

While the stars haven't announced a wedding date just yet, Perry made it clear they're not rushing to the altar.

"[We're] definitely trying to, like, lay the good emotional foundation for the lifetime of commitment—which is a big deal, you know?" she said on KISS Breakfast With Tom and Daisy earlier this summer. 

 Fans can watch Carnival Row on Amazon starting Aug. 30.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Katy Perry , Orlando Bloom , Red Carpet , Premieres , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.