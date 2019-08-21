Kim Kardashian Shares First Family Photo With All 4 Kids and Jokes It Was Nearly ''Impossible'' to Do

There's nothing quite like a Kardashian family vacation, and Kim Kardashian's latest photos are proof.

The KKW Beauty founder took to Instagram on Wednesday to post about her Bahamas trip with her children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West. Making her adorable upload even more special? It marked the first time she's shared a photo with all four kids.

"Bahamas Pics Coming Up," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her post, alongside two photos of her and her little nuggets. "I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!"

However, the family pulled off their seaside snaps, and looked cute while doing it.

Chicago and North were twinning with their mom as they soaked up the sun and played in the sand. The trio donned matching silver swimsuits and accessorized with chic grey scrunchies. And while many pointed out the 6-year-old fashionista's white compression wrap, the reality TV personality reassured everyone that North was totally fine.

"She wanted to wear that," the 38-year-old beauty mogul responded to her followers' questions about it.