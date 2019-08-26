2019 MTV VMAs Winners: The Complete List

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 7:00 AM
The wait is over because the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are finally here!
Celebrities such as Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Rosalía,Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and more A-listers are among the numerous artists that are set to perform at the Prudential Center in New Jersey for the 36th annual award show. So, it's safe to say that it's going to be one wild night, especially with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco hosting the star-studded event.
Plus, Jennifer Lopez will be passing the baton on to Missy Elliot since she is the newest recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Fans can expect the rapper to put her thing down, flip it and work it on the theater's stage.
But that's not all. The prized awards will be handed out, too. Check out the complete list of MTV VMAs winners below as they are updated in real time!
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
SONG OF THE YEAR
Drake – "In My Feelings"
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
BEST COLLABORATION
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
BEST POP
5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me"
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
Khalid – "Talk"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
BEST HIP HOP
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World"
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"
Cardi B – "Money"
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE"
BEST R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better"
Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer"
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been"
Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man"
Ella Mai – "Trip"
Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves"
BEST K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love"
Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love"
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog"
NCT 127 – "Regular"
EXO – "Tempo"
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto"
Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA"
benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough"
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma"
Maluma – "Mala Mía"
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"
BEST DANCE
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo"
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki"
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name"
Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"
Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity"
BEST ROCK
The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It"
Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick"
Imagine Dragons – "Natural"
Lenny Kravitz – "Low"
Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes"
twenty one pilots – "My Blood"
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Halsey – "Nightmare"
The Killers – "Land of the Free"
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train"
John Legend – "Preach"
Lil Dicky – "Earth"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks
Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish – "when the party's over"
FKA twigs – "Cellophane"
Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman"
DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us"
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
BEST EDITING
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"
Solange – "Almeda"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
BEST ART DIRECTION
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It"
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Solange – "Almeda"
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"
Billie Eilish – "hostage"
Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Solange – "Almeda"
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
