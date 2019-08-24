Taylor Swift's Most Important Life Lessons: A Guide to Her Most Valuable Advice

Taylor Swift has done it again!

On Friday, the superstar singer released her seventh hit studio album, Lover, and fans are going wild over the new songs. Most importantly, Swifties are loving the 29-year-old star's lyrics on the new album. As many Swift fans will know, the songstress writes all of her own music, telling personal stories of love, loss and betrayal.

Over the years, from her self-titled debut album in 2006 to 2019's Lover, T.Swift has grown, learned tough lessons and has taken a stand for what she believes in. At various stages in her life, Swift has, admittedly, lost herself. However, with this new album, Swift is showing that she really has found not only herself, but also true happiness and true love.

Looking back, Swift has—through her music, interviews and personal essays—taught her fans many valuable life lessons, many lessons that she had to learn the hard way.