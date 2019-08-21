Yes, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Really Got Brody Jenner a Weed-Themed Birthday Gift

What divorce filing?

Mere hours have passed since Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus, but that's already in the past for her and Kaitlynn Carter. Instead, they are focused on bringing joy and zen vibes to one Mr. Brody Jenner. That's right. The one and only Brody Jenner received a beautifully wrapped gift from his ex and her new boo, Miley. On a birthday card, which he shared to his Instagram Story, Miley and Kaitlynn wrote, "WEED like to wish you a Happy Birthday! Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn."

The Hills star will most definitely have a relaxed and chill birthday considering the present was comprised of multiple cannabis products and a weed bouquet from the trendy Lowell Farms. According to a rep for Lowell Farms, the product and the cannabis bouquet costs around $1,000.

The gift is definitely on-brand for Miley, who quit smoking weed before her mom ultimately got her hooked again. But, it's unlikely the artist is dabbling in the product since she is currently in the studio and previously said she doesn't smoke when she works.