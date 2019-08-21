TV's Top Leading Man 2019: Vote in the Final 4

And here we are at the final four.

After days and days and hours of voting, we're now down to four men from four different shows, all ready to battle it out for a spot in the final round.

Two of our final four are veterans to this competition (under its former name, Alpha Male Madness). Jensen Ackles of Supernatural won four years in a row, and Bob Morley of The 100 won the last two. Can Schitt's Creek star and creator Dan Levy or Turkish powerhouse and star of Erkenci Kus Can Yaman start a new era of this tournament? Can Morley retain his spot at the top, or will Jensen Ackles restore his crown?

There's only one way to find out, and that's to vote!

(Fun fact: All of these shows either have ended (Erkenci Kus) or are about to end (Supernatural, The 100, Schitt's Creek), which is actually, on second thought, not that fun of a fact.)