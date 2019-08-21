Quentin Tarantino Is Expecting His First Child With Wife Daniella Pick

Quentin Tarantino is stepping out of the director's chair and into a rocker, because he is going to be a dad.

The famed director and his wife, Daniella Pick, are expecting their first child together. In a statement to E! News, a rep for the couple shared, "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby."

This new chapter in Daniella and Quentin's love story begins nearly a year after the pair wed in a romantic Los Angeles ceremony. A rep revealed to E! News at the time, "They got married in an intimate and private wedding with close friends and family in their place in Los Angeles."

It was truly a private event, with only about 20 people in attendance to watch the director and Israeli singer exchange vows. For the big day, the bride wore a white strapless designed by Dana Harel, before ultimately changing into a white slip dress, which was also partially designed by Harel, for the reception.