Grey's Anatomy Season 16: What We Know So Far

Grey's Anatomy's got some major problems to deal with when it comes back for season 16.

In the only real good news, Teddy just had a baby and finally seems to be on the right track with her baby daddy, best friend, and longtime crush, Owen, even while she's got boyfriend Koracick back home building her a crib.

In some not-so-good news, Meredith is planning to turn herself in for insurance fraud now that she, Alex, and Richard have all been fired for their part in the scheme, Jo has just had herself committed to the psych ward to get herself some help, and Jackson Avery seems to be missing in the woods.

You can see that there's some serious drama going down in the promo for the new season, which aired during Tuesday's Bachelor in Paradise. There's no new footage but there's definitely a vibe to the promo that's just a little bit alarming.