Scott Disick Wants to Redesign French Montana's Home Theater Into a "Full-Blown Jungle"

Watching TV at French Montana's house will never be the same.

In this clip from Sunday's new Flip It Like Disick, the rapper solicits Scott Disick's home renovation advice and gets even more than he originally bargained for (in a good way). The real estate mogul has already lent his design expertise to several rooms in French's Hidden Hills mansion, but there's one that still needs a little bit of work.

"See what I'm talking about?" he asks Scott, introducing him to a shag-carpeted "media room" upstairs with a few quirks he'd like to straighten out for around $150k. First, "there's a ceiling fan in front of the projector," French points out, before turning their attention to an over-sized pair of what he calls "19-Sin-City" speakers standing tall on either side of the cinema screen.