So Electric! Celebrate Dua Lipa's Birthday With Her Most Stylish Looks

Happy birthday, Dua Lipa!

The lovely London-born singer, who turns 24 today, has always had a place on our Spotify playlists since her self-titled album was released in 2017. However, this past year was the musician's best.

After all, the singer nabbed her first two Grammy awards at this year's ceremony, winning the Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording categories. She may have been known for counting her "New Rules" but now the artist can also spend her time counting her shiny new trophies!

Fans were also thrilled when the artist released three new tracks as a part of a super deluxe release of her Dua Lipa album. Additions included the songs "Want To," "Running" and "Kiss and Make Up," the last of which is a collaboration with the K-Pop sensation BLACKPINK.

The singer also wrapped up her tour, performed at Glatsonbury and was an act at Amazon's Prime Day concert, showing she has no plans of slowing down!