Angelina Jolie Beams With Pride as She Drops Son Maddox Off at College

She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom!

Angelina Jolie dropped son Maddox Jolie-Pitt off at college on Wednesday. That's right, the Oscar winner was there to get her eldest son set up at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. As the Hollywood actress walked around the Yonsei International Campus Songdo with Maddox, Angelina stopped to talk to starstruck students.

Yonsei University student Richard Choi shared photos on Instagram with the A-list actress, writing, "Thank you miss Jolie for having a 40 seconds conversation with me!"

In other pictures posted on social media, Angelina can be seen beaming with pride as she toured the campus with her son.