7 Dope Items From Lil Wayne x American Eagle's Young Money Collection

Mayan Toledano/American Eagle
by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Aug. 23, 2019 3:30 AM
When it comes to fashion, Lil Wayne knows what's up.
Whether he's performing on stage or stepping out for a red carpet appearance, the rapper isn't afraid to express himself through his outfit choices.
But when teaming up with American Eagle for the AE x Young Money collection, the Grammy winner had his fans in mind when designing his pieces. "American Eagle is a brand that represents the future and is always looking to tomorrow," Lil Wayne shared with E! News exclusively. "I pay attention to what my fans wear and know they love the brand, so I got together with American Eagle to co-create the AE x Young Money collection for today's generation."
From the tie-dye sweatshirts to ripped denim jeans, the rapper says his collection is centered around "self-expression." And with items all under $100, fans may be able to try out more than just one piece.
"Since the beginning of my career I've used my music and style to express myself," he explained. "I wanted to create a collection with American Eagle that combines my personality and the brand's iconic style to help inspire others to go out and live their truth." See our favs below.
If there's one thing we love about American Eagle, it's their jeans. This exclusive collaboration features the skinny fit you know, with a longer inseam that stacks at the ankle.
Whether you are running errands, heading to a festival or trying to look your coolest, this accessory allows you to carry all your essentials hands free.
Wear it like you mean it! While it may be a bold color, the flex technology is durable and designed to give you just enough stretch to move with no problem.
Protect yourself from the sun in style with a unique hat featuring an adjustable strapback.
Got bling? If you're looking for a unique accessory, we found it with a smiley face pendant and gold chain.
Made up of super soft cotton fleece, this drawstring hoodie features a one-of-a-kind tie-dye pattern that will turn heads for all the right reasons. "The relaxed tie-dye pieces are my favorite," Lil Wayne shared with us. "I think the color combinations are unpredictable and pop. I'm always on the road, so I need pieces that are easy to style with basic t-shirts and skinny jeans."
American Eagle took their classic (and beloved) denim jacket and gave it a streetwear revamp with Young Money graphics. Don't forget shoppers, fall really is right around the corner.
