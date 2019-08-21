Prince George's Homework Assignments Will Make You Thrilled to Be Out of School

Prince George's school doesn't mess around!

As Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest child prepares for a new school year in early September, he better be prepared for an impressive curriculum.

According to Prince George's school website, the six-year-old will learn more about core subjects including math, English, science, history and geography.

At the same time, he will be taught religious studies, French, computing, art/design technology, music, drama, ballet and physical education.

"The curriculum presented in Year 2 reflects the increased ability of the children, both academically and socially," Helen Haslem, Head of Lower School, says on the school's website via People. "Individual strengths and talents begin to emerge, which you will undoubtedly begin to see."