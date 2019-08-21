Why Liam Hemsworth Decided to File For Divorce From Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus' split is moving forward.

E! News has confirmed that the Hunger Games actor has filed for divorce from "Mother's Daughter" singer, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup. The court documents, obtained by E! News, state that Hemsworth is not asking for spousal support.

"They have a prenup and have kept earnings separate during the marriage," a source tells E! News. "There is not a lot to divide other than the animals. They both have houses that were purchased individually before the marriage."

"Liam is just done with it. There is no turning back and he knows he wants to move on," the insider adds. "They have not had a lot of communication. There is nothing to say."